Brother to testify in what police call gang-related shooting

Editor’s Note- According to records filed in the 159th District Court in Angelina County: Aaron Padierna pleaded guilty and was convicted of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to TDCJ, in September of 2010 Padierna was sentenced to six years in in TDCJ confinement. Padierna was paroled in March of 2016 and completed his sentence and parole in September of 2016.
LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - (KTRE) – A Lufkin man accused of planning a series of November shootings last year moved one step closer to going on trial.
Aron Padierna was in court Tuesday as his attorney filed a motion to bring his 17-year old brother and co-defendant back from T.Y.C. to testify if, or when, Padierna goes to trial.
Padierna is charged with engaging in organized criminal activity in connection to shootings which occurred on Montrose Street in Lufkin last year.
Police said a man was rushed by car to Memorial Hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. Several other victims were treated for non-life threatening injuries. Padierna's brother, Arvin, was apparently a witness to the aggravated assault. Police believe the shootings were gang related.
According to the police report, officers followed a car to Lufkin Memorial Hospital at 10 p.m. on Nov. 29 to respond to a call of a man being shot.
Padierna's trial is expected to be scheduled for sometime in May.
Judge Paul White, 159 State District Court, also granted a request from the state to have the brothers' records disclosed.
While in court Tuesday, Padierna was also arraigned on a separate charge of two counts of organized criminal activity, one count of aggravated assault, which is a first degree felony, and another count of assault, which is a state jail felony. Prosecutors said the new charges are related to an incident last November when Padierna allegedly threatened someone with a gun.
