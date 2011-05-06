Deputies investigating major cattle theft in Nacogdoches Co.

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Moving 20 head of cattle is no easy undertaking, especially in the dark of night. Sheriff’s officials say someone used the overnight hours to their advantage.

Valued as much as $18,000, the cattle were stolen from the Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange on Loop 224. Nacogdoches County Sheriff Thomas Kerss said the theft is believed to have occurred between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday. The missing cattle were noticed quickly; Thursday is a sale day.

Kerss said he believes someone used a large 28 to 30-foot gooseneck trailer to haul the stolen livestock.

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office is working alongside an investigator from the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.

Already this year, authorities have received 10 to 12 reports of cattle theft. Kerss said arrests have been made in recent cases in Rusk and Panola Counties.

Sheriff's investigators are asking for the public's help with any information on this latest theft. Anyone seeing a large trailer in west Nacogdoches around the time of the theft are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (936) 560-4636 or visit http://www.NCSTips.com to leave an anonymous tip.

