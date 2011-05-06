East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Deputies investigating major cattle theft in Nacogdoches Co.

By Lane Luckie
Published: May. 6, 2011 at 3:15 AM CDT|Updated: May. 6, 2011 at 12:54 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Moving 20 head of cattle is no easy undertaking, especially in the dark of night. Sheriff’s officials say someone used the overnight hours to their advantage.

Valued as much as $18,000, the cattle were stolen from the Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange on Loop 224. Nacogdoches County Sheriff Thomas Kerss said the theft is believed to have occurred between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday. The missing cattle were noticed quickly; Thursday is a sale day.

Kerss said he believes someone used a large 28 to 30-foot gooseneck trailer to haul the stolen livestock.

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office is working alongside an investigator from the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.

Already this year, authorities have received 10 to 12 reports of cattle theft. Kerss said arrests have been made in recent cases in Rusk and Panola Counties.

Sheriff's investigators are asking for the public's help with any information on this latest theft. Anyone seeing a large trailer in west Nacogdoches around the time of the theft are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (936) 560-4636 or visit http://www.NCSTips.com to leave an anonymous tip.

©2011 KTRE. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Read

Card skimmer found on pump number 3
Card skimmer found at diesel-only gas pump at Big’s Store in Lufkin
A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott makes a statement during a news conference, Monday, Nov. 4,...
Gov. Abbott issues executive order further banning vaccine mandates
Source: Lufkin Police Department Facebook page)
Lufkin Police Department warns of scam targeting Spanish-speaking community
Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell on Facebook Sunday provided an update on Christopher Ramirez...
Grimes County Sheriff provides update on Christopher Ramirez

Latest News

William Davis trial day 11
MURDER TRIAL DAY 11: Pulmonologist testifies on manner of patient deaths
FCA Night of Faith 2019
Fields of Faith events set around East Texas Wednesday Night
East Texas Gas Producers Association hosted a meeting on Tuesday at Panola College in Carthage.
East Texas Gas Producers Association gets cybersecurity tips from U.S. Secret Service agent
Davis Trial
MURDER TRIAL DAY 11: Pulmonologist testifies on manner of patient deaths
Injured Smith County investigator wrapped in ‘gift of love’ from Quilts for Cops
Injured Smith County investigator wrapped in ‘gift of love’ from Quilts for Cops