Waitress seeks revenge against bad tippers

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Waiting tables is hard work, but the payoff can be lucrative. Waitress Megan Humphrey says her hard work does not always produce the payoff she expects. Some customers are not as generous when it comes to tipping; others reserve the right to not tip at all.

Humphrey says bad tipping is a common occurrence. "For every good customer we have we probably have like six bad ones that come in. So it's kind of just like, I mean it just sucks."

Fed up with zeros in the tip line, Humphrey started offering tips of her own on Facebook. she is turning the tables on customers who don't tip, by posting their receipts, including their name, online! "It was just something that I did because I was just so mad in the moment."

Humphrey goes beyond just calling out customers. She actually posts pictures of her tip less receipts. With customer names, signatures, and in some cases the last four digits of their credit card! "I just got sick of it so I took pictures to show people like I got zero dollars on $117 and gave them perfect service."

Megan Humphrey

Author Emily Yellin wrote the Book on Customer Service. In this case, she said the customer isn't always right. "Waiters and waitresses have never really had a way to talk back to somebody who gives them a bad tip," said Yellin. "I guess the Internet now is providing that social media."

Rick Barlow with the U.S. Secret Service said Humphrey is not breaking any Federal laws. Harlow does have a tip for her. "While it's not illegal, at least from my standpoint, it's certainly not very smart. It's not very ethical, but we don't legislate ethics."

Barlow said the private information Humphrey is posting won't put her customers at risk for fraud or financial loss. "It only gives a few digits on the credit card," said Barlow. "It does say the type of credit card but it doesn't identify the bank or the account number."

In order for her customers to sue her for invasion of privacy they would have to incur damages...other than just being called out online. Attorney Jim Summers said that's unlikely. "The other question is if it's not an invasion privacy could you put up something in essence and say somebody is cheap? The answer is yes. Ha ha!"

So what does Megan Humphrey hope to accomplish by calling out customers on Facebook? "I just want people to be educated on the tipping," she said. "[I want them to] be educated about it and realize that we don't make minimum wage. Just realize that we do make $2.13 an hour! We don't make anything really."

If you can't afford to reward good service, Humphrey says stay home! "I don't think they should go out to eat in my opinion. I mean it's just not fair to me. I mean just order the food to go."

