9 Must-have apps for your smart phone

Refill prescriptions, pay taxes, and check up on your child -- it sounds like a “to do” list for your day off. Did you know you can do all those things with your phone? In the constantly changing world of smart phones, it seems your phone can be the hottest thing in the store one day, and out-of-date the next!

Here is KTRE's list of 9 things you probably didn't know your phone could do.

#9) Red Laser Red Laser is an app that helps you find the best prices when you're shopping. It scans the barcode of the item you're looking to buy and searches for low online and local prices from hundreds of thousands of retailers...if you need it quick and in a hurry...it'll tell you where the closest store is.

#8) The Daily Burn Photographer John Pyle has been using it to track his diet. "It allows me to record the amount of calories that I'm taking in each day," said Pyle. "I hit the track nutrition and there's the bar code scan which pulls up the camera. All I have to do is find the bar code on the box, hold it next to it and it scans it. It'll tell me the nutrition facts about it. I can add that, what meal I ate it at, the serving size and it will record the food and keep up the entire day so at the end of the day, I can see my total calories consumed, amount of protein and amount of carbs."

#7) Heart Fitness Heart Fitness is another fitness-related app. Larry Taghon, owner of Apple store Graphicom, showed us how it works. "As I move my finger across the flash, the flash lights up my finger and the camera measures the pulse rate," said Taghon. "It'll take 30 seconds to do the measurement and when it's done, it'll give us a chart here. It'll show us our fitness level. Luckily, I'm average."

#6) iAlcohol Lite iAlcohol Lite is an app that allows you to track your blood alcohol level. If you type in your height, weight and how much you've had to drink, it will give you a guess about how long it will be before it's safe for you to drive.

#5) E-reader You can download the Kindle app on an iphone or an android phone. You can buy books or download thousands of free books. Another perk -- if you already have a Kindle, it syncs with your phone app. You can read your books on your phone or on your Kindle.

#4) Find iPhone Lost or stolen phone? If your car or home is broken into and your phone is stolen, it will tell u its location! You might even be able to find the thief! "It's not only for people who lose their phones," said Taghon. "I guess it could be used if you wanted to find out where your daughter was. Put the information for her iphone and find out if they're really where they tell you they are."

#3) Trapster This could keep you from getting a speeding ticket! You can get it on an iphone or an android phone. It alerts you as you approach speed traps, dangerous intersections, check points or known locations of officers.

#2) Aim AT Aim AT helps you out when you leave your tape measure at home! It allows you to measure things with your iphone. "We'll select the bottom point and move up and select the top point and it'll tell us what the height of that object is," said Taghon. "It'll also do range from something and width of something. It beats a tape measure."

#1) Air Cam Our number one app allows you to look in on your most precious possessions. It lets you view a live video feed from your computer's web cam directly on your phone. Need a baby monitor? Set up your web cam in the baby's bedroom and check up them without stepping into the room. It also picks up sound in case they start to cry. On top of that, it can be used as a surveillance system when you're away from home, giving you a live view of pets and even roommates.

Here's two bonus apps: KTRE 9 To Go and StormTracker 9 Weather App. The resources of Your East Texas News Leader and Weather Where You Live are now in the palm of your hand. To download these free apps, click the links below.

