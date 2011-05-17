Can you really sip yourself clean?

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Many of us will go to all sorts of extremes to get healthy, even if that means of spending a few days drinking only fruit juice.

Juice cleanses are hot right now. Celebrities, like Salma Hayek, have created their own pricey juice lines.

They're advertised as a short-term way to detoxify your body and those who do them swear they feel different afterward.

Mandy Rubin did a five day juice cleanse. She drank fruit juice for breakfast and vegetable juice for lunch and dinner. Rubin says she wanted to give it a try because her system just felt full.

"My diet wasn't bad but I was having too much chocolate, caffeine and sugar," Rubin said.

She chose to make the juice herself and it took her an hour each day to prepare her juice meals for the day.

Rubin is not alone as more people are trying it.

Registered dietician with LiveWell Carolinas, Lauren Hatcher, says cleansers are motivated by weight loss and wanting a way to start fresh.

"Breaking habits might be the best overall use for a juice fast," Hatcher says.

That's because, as she explains, the cleanse may not be giving the benefits people expect. The drinks are often missing the things different parts of our bodies need for detoxification.

"It doesn't contain all the nutrients we need. It will be low in protein and have no calcium or vitamin D or B vitamins. Certainly it's going to be low in fiber and that happens with many of the juicing machines out there," Hatcher explained.

Instead she suggests going on a real food cleanse by eliminating all processed foods.

After her cleanse Rubin says she felt better.

"I just felt very light. Not in terms of weight but I just didn't feel heavy and bloated and full of bad stuff," Rubin said.

Though she's first to point out that any weight she lost during the cleanse came right back. It wasn't her goal. She just wanted to start making better food choices.

"Now I think about what makes me feel good at the end of the day and it ended up being the healthier stuff," Rubin said.

Hatcher says a cleanse for a few days likely won't hurt you. Watch the video at the top of the page to get her advice on ways to spend less while making your own juice.

Still, Hatcher does not recommend anyone try a juice cleanse who is pregnant, breast feeding, diabetic or has a chronic disease.

