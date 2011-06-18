East Texas Now Business Break
Suspected carjacker shoots victim, then self, both hospitalized in Lufkin

By Lane Luckie
Published: Jun. 18, 2011 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: Jun. 18, 2011 at 12:04 PM CDT
LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - An attempted carjacking early Saturday leaves two men hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

According to Lufkin Police, a driver was shot through his car window sometime before 5 a.m. at the intersection of Loop 287 and Highway 59 south. The man was hit by a shotgun blast of small pellets, striking him in the shoulder, chest, and face.

Detective J.B. Smith said the victim managed to drive himself to a business where he called authorities. An ambulance then transported the victim to Lufkin Memorial Medical Center. The name and condition of the victim are not being released.

Meantime, the suspected shooter is believed to have been running on foot from the scene. Law enforcement made contact with suspect through text messages from family members.

While attempting to make physical contact with the male suspect, Smith said officers reported hearing a muffled gunshot. The man was found in a wooded area near the intersection of Harmony Hill Drive and South First Street, behind the Executive Inn and Suites.

It was discovered the suspect had shot himself and was transported to a Lufkin hospital. The suspect's name is expected to be released later Saturday morning. His condition was not immediately known.

