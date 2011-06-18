East Texas Now Business Break
Apparent shooting victim drives self across county lines to Nacogdoches hospital

By Lane Luckie
Published: Jun. 18, 2011 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 18, 2011 at 4:02 PM CDT
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - Reports of an erratic driver turned out to be a victim of a gunshot wound attempting to drive across county lines to a Nacogdoches hospital, according to Nacogdoches County Sheriff Thomas Kerss.

The shooting incident reportedly happened early Thursday in Rusk County. Kerss said his office learned some of the circumstances from Rusk County authorities and intercepted the man. Nacogdoches County deputies then followed the victim to Nacogdoches Medical Center with emergency lights on.

Details of the apparent shooting are unclear at this point. "There was a gunshot that went through the cab of a vehicle and metal from that could have possible penetrated the individual," according to Kerss.

The Rusk County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case, but have not released any information concerning the shooting.

Stay with KTRE and KTRE.com for updates on this story.

