UPDATE: Two Jasper Co. wildfires limiting firefighting resources

JASPER COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - Two wildfires in Jasper County are exhausting firefighting resources.

Sunday night, the Texas Forest Service reports a 400-acre wildfire is blazing in southern Jasper County along Gist Road. It has been 80 percent contained, but the forest service has already used all their resources working to contain several wildfires across East Texas.

Another wildfire in Jasper County has jumped Texas Forest Service containment lines and is making a "hard run" for neighborhoods in Brookeland.

Voluntary, but recommended evacuations of the Rayburn Country and Forest Hill subdivisions were underway as of 4:30 p.m., Sunday. More than 500 homes on Lake Sam Rayburn, south of the Rayburn Dam are threatened. Residents leaving their homes should call the Sheriff's Office for more information on temporary sheltering.

The dam on Highway 255 is closed to traffic. Highway 255 at FM 1007 and Ebenezer Road will also be closed until Monday morning.

View of the Jasper County fire from the parking lot of Lowe's in Jasper. Photo courtesy: Becky McGee Husband

Late Sunday night the "Power Line" fire has grown to more than 3,500 acres ablaze, according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office. The fire is moving north, but a more-specific path will not be known until Monday morning. According to Billy Smith with Jasper County Emergency Management, the "Power Line" fire is 30% contained. Fire crews' efforts to contain the Jasper County fire Sunday afternoon were hindered by high winds. Flames already destroyed six camp houses. No injuries have been reported.

The blaze was first reported Saturday around 12:45 p.m. in an area off Highway 63.

Looking south from Forest Hill Subdivision on Highway 255. Photo courtesy: Robert Stringer

On Saturday, residents in the communities of Twin Dykes, Piney Point, Peachtree, and Pipeline were evacuated. Texas Forest Service officials said a bulldozer became stuck on a pipeline, creating the risk of an explosion. The pipeline company has since shut down the pipe and planned to remove the dozer on Sunday.

Jasper County dispatcher Laura Moore said that an area near Evadale was also evacuated Sunday afternoon. Texas Forest Service spokesman Rae Brooks said that fire near Evadale had burned about 400 acres and was 80% contained.

The Forest Service reports they have exhausted all their resources to battle the blazes.

Stay with KTRE and KTRE.com for updates on this story.

