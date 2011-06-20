Sabine County wildfires under control

HEMPHILL, TX (KTRE) - Fire crews in Sabine County have now contained two wildfires after spending much of the day Sunday creating containment lines.

According to the Sabine County Sheriff's Office, a wildfire spread through a wooded area in Rosin Ridge along Highway 184. A bulldozer was called in to help stop the spread of flames by creating containment break. An estimate on the size of the blaze was not available.

Another smaller fire along Highway 83 outside of Pineland toward Broaddus is also contained as of Sunday night.

No structures were damaged or threatened in either blaze, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The cause of the fires are undetermined at this time.

