Buildings destroyed, homes threatened by Nacogdoches Co. grass fire

Garrison and Appleby VFD fighting major woods fire south of Garrison. Photo courtesy: Appleby...
Garrison and Appleby VFD fighting major woods fire south of Garrison. Photo courtesy: Appleby Fire Dept.
By Lane Luckie
Published: Jun. 20, 2011 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: Jun. 20, 2011 at 6:05 AM CDT
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX (KTRE)- A tree touching a power line sparked a grass fire that destroyed two buildings in Nacogdoches County, Sunday. Two small outbuildings on a County Road 104 property were destroyed along with a travel trailer.

Woods fire on CR 168 in Nacogdoches County. Photo courtesy: Appleby Fire Dept.
Woods fire on CR 168 in Nacogdoches County. Photo courtesy: Appleby Fire Dept.

Appleby and Central Heights firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze before it reached two houses and a construction company shop. No injuries were reported.

It was a busy weekend for Nacogdoches County fire crews. On Saturday, both the Appleby and Garrison Fire Departments responded to a woods fire along County Road 168.

Appleby and Garrison VFDs respond to woods fire. Photo courtesy: Appleby Fire Dept.
Appleby and Garrison VFDs respond to woods fire. Photo courtesy: Appleby Fire Dept.

First responders said the 100-acre blaze did not threaten any homes, but several oil and gas wells in the area were in danger.

The Texas Forest Service provided two plows to aid in containment of the fire.

Copyright 2011 KTRE. All rights reserved.

