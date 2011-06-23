East Texas Now Business Break
EXCLUSIVE: Tornado forming in Shelby Co. caught on tape

KTRE viewer Peyton Porterfield captures video of funnel cloud over Center.
By Lane Luckie
Published: Jun. 23, 2011 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 24, 2011 at 3:49 AM CDT
SHELBY COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - Two days after severe storms rolled through East Texas, two tornadoes have been confirmed touching down in Shelby County.

Tuesday, a KTRE viewer captured a funnel cloud forming on the horizon on the west side of Center. Peyton Porterfield said he videoed the storm from the parking lot of the NAPA Auto Parts on Highway 96.

KTRE Chief Meteorologist Brad Hlozek says the video shows a funnel cloud extending from the base of a mesocyclone. “This funnel cloud would end up touching down briefly near Arcadia.”

Storm clouds forming over Center along Highway 96. Photo courtesy: Peyton Porterfield
The National Weather Service in Shreveport concluded that a thunderstorm spawned an EF-0 tornado Tuesday just more than two miles northwest of Arcadia. Officials say the twister touched down at 5 p.m., traveling 1.5 miles in just six minutes. The tornado produced winds estimated between 70 and 75 miles per hour.

Winds blew debris into a pasture on FM 138 in Shelby County. Photo courtesy: Peyton Porterfield
Damage surveys found that numerous trees were uprooted and snapped. Small branches were found across the damage path which started along County Road 4060. The tornado moved south-southwest, crossing FM 138 and knocked over trees before lifting. No injuries were reported.

A lightning-damaged tree on FM 138, southwest of Arcadia. Photo courtesy: Peyton Porterfield
A second EF-0 tornado is reported to have touched down earlier that afternoon, a mile east of Timpson. Weather Service officials determined the twister formed around 3:55 p.m. near FM 947. In just 10 minutes time, the tornado traveled four miles to the southwest, snapping several trees and branches. Experts estimate its winds were around 70 to 75 miles per hour. The tornado crossed Highway 59, just south of Timpson, before lifting. No injuries were reported.

©2011 KTRE. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

