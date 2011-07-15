Military families question government priorities

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - The very thought of the military not getting paid, has current military and their spouses wondering where the government’s priorities are. One Army family tells KLTV they want Washington to come to their senses.

With a mortgage to pay on their Spring Hill home, Army Sergeant Kody Corrin and his wife Kristin say they can't believe the government could default on paying the military. They've been through it before, with a short paycheck in March.

"Back when we were going through the thing of not getting a paycheck, we got half of a paycheck, and to be honest it was kind of insulting, to say you will have to do this job but we're not going to pay you," Kody expressed. Home on leave from a tour in Afghanistan, Kody finds it ironic that its even being talked about.

Kody says troops overseas have to be focused in mind and mission, and don't need to have money worries.

"You know we don't do it for the money, we do it for our families and friends, we do it for the ones that can't do it," says Kody.

