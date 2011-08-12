Police: Man shot dead in possible Nacogdoches home invasion

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Nacogdoches Police are investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting that left one man dead. Police believe the man may have been shot while robbing a home on the 400 block of South Ritchie.

A preliminary investigation reveals the resident shot one of the suspects around 4:30 p.m.

Officers are searching for another man believed to have accompanied the deceased man to the home. The second suspect reportedly fled the scene on foot.

Officers are still investigating the shooting. Information on the deceased is being withheld until next of kin are notified.

