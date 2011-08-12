East Texas Now Business Break
Police: Man shot dead in possible Nacogdoches home invasion

By Lane Luckie
Published: Aug. 11, 2011 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: Aug. 12, 2011 at 1:45 AM CDT
NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Nacogdoches Police are investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting that left one man dead. Police believe the man may have been shot while robbing a home on the 400 block of South Ritchie.

A preliminary investigation reveals the resident shot one of the suspects around 4:30 p.m.

Officers are searching for another man believed to have accompanied the deceased man to the home. The second suspect reportedly fled the scene on foot.

Officers are still investigating the shooting. Information on the deceased is being withheld until next of kin are notified.

Stay with KTRE-TV and KTRE.com for updates on this story.

©2011 KTRE. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

