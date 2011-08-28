Motorist stranded atop SUV stuck in muddy banks of Attoyac River

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - Joy riding, curiosity seeking, or just a little too far off the beaten path? Whatever the case a man driving a Toyota SUV along the banks of the now receded Attoyac River got his vehicle stuck in mud up to its sides.

Onlookers spotted the driver perched atop his maroon colored SUV off Highway 103 at the Attoyac River bridge right at the Nacogdoches County/San Augustine County line.

Due's Wrecker Service out of Lufkin responded to the call. They are sending a boom truck, which is similar to a crane to use cables to try and pry the SUV from the grips of the muddy river banks, according to a wrecker driver at the scene. "The guy was obviously in a spot where he shouldn't have been. He has mud about halfway up his vehicle and pretty much burying the axles of his SUV."

The wrecker driver said he has seen this kind of thing before. He said at least 3 or 4 recently where vehicles have gotten stuck in areas close to the lakes and rivers. He predicts it is only going to get worse as the drought continues, causing water levels to continue to drop.

"See It, Snap It, Send It" photo by: Lane Luckie

As for this stuck driver, "it's going to cost him a small fortune to get him out. Most wreckers wouldn't even touch it," observed the wrecker driver.

The stranded motorist is believed to have been alone in the SUV. He is apparently uninjured. Onlookers observed ruts in the ground near the stuck vehicle. It is believed that area of the river would normally be under 10-15 feet of water, however, recent drought conditions have left the ground soft and muddy.

Several law enforcement agencies are there, including the Corps of Engineers and San Augustine County Sheriff's Office.

