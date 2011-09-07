East Texas Now Business Break
East Texans should expect dense smoke overnight from wildfires

By Lane Luckie and Brad Hlozek
Published: Sep. 7, 2011 at 2:29 AM CDT|Updated: Sep. 7, 2011 at 3:05 AM CDT
EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A dense smoke advisory now in effect until 9 a.m., Wednesday.

Large fires continue smoldering and burning across much of East Texas, producing large smoke plumes which are blowing in a general southerly direction in parts Deep East Texas.

Heavy smoke can be expected along the Angelina River in western Nacogdoches County. Communities likely to see heavy smoke include: Cushing, Looneyville, Sacul, Dextra, Lilbert, Nat, Alazan, Bonaldo and Douglass.

In Cherokee County, communities likely to experience thick smoke include: Atoy, Alto, Linwood, Morrill, Brunswick, Wild Hurst, and Wells.

In Angelina County, residents west of Highway 59 can expect smoke of varying intensity in their area. This includes the communities of Pollok, Durant, Central, Clawson, Peavy, Granville, Blix and Hudson. Residents in Lufkin may also see and smell smoke overnight.

In northern East Texas, communities affected include: Avinger in Cass and Marion Counties, Diana in Upshur County, and Kilgore in Gregg County.

KTRE Chief Meteorologist Brad Hlozek says smoke-related issues will continue through the remainder of the night through mid-morning Wednesday.

Wednesday morning, visibility will be reduced to two miles or less in many locations directly in the path of these smoke plumes. Also, air quality will be degraded across the region. A dense smoke advisory means widespread fires will create smoke, limiting visibility. If you are driving through areas affected by wildfire, official suggest slowing down, using your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed.

Physicians advise limiting your time outdoors to avoid respiratory problems. Low-lying smoke contains various chemical and particles that can travel for miles.

Copyright 2011 KTRE. All rights reserved

