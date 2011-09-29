Lufkin fire officials believe truck blaze intentionally set

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - A burned-out pickup now sits among the used cars, trucks, and vans at a north Lufkin auto lot. Early Thursday morning Lufkin Fire and Police responded to a report of smoke and flames at City Motor Company on North Timberland Drive.

Around 12:20 a.m., a fire crew soaked an unoccupied truck with flame-retardant foam. Flames poured from under the hood of the extended-cab, melting the front end of the white truck.

City Motor Company, 1301 North Timberland Drive in Lufkin.

Lufkin Assistant Fire Marshal Steve McCool said it is believed the fire was intentionally set. The fire department is working with police to investigate the crime.

"There was vandalism to other vehicles in the lot, leading us to believe this is not coincidental," McCool said.

The now-burned vehicle was parked in a grassy area between the car lot and a Polk Pick-It-Up gas station.

A Lufkin fire engine, ambulance, and multiple Lufkin PD units responded.

No injuries were reported.

©2011 KTRE. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.