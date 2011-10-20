Two killed in Shelby County shooting

SHELBY COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - Sheriff’s investigators are on the scene of a deadly double homicide in Shelby County. Sheriff Newton Johnson confirms two people are dead after a shooting near Shelbyville, Wednesday evening.

Authorities report the shooting happened sometime around 5:15 p.m., off Highway 147 between Shelbyville and San Augustine.

Johnson said a male suspect is in custody, but his name is not being released. The investigation is ongoing.

Details of the shooting, including the identity of the deceased are being withheld until Thursday morning.

