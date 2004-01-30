Space Shuttle Columbia memorials planned across East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Sabine County’s Memorial will be held at the VFW Hall just west of Hemphill. At 8 a.m., there will be a U.S. Air Force flyover followed by a moment of silence at 8:16, the time NASA lost contact with Columbia. That will be followed by an hour and half long service.

At 2 p.m., Sabine County will unveil its Columbia Memorial at the intersection of Farm to Market Road 83 and Bayou Bend Road. That was the site where the shuttle’s nose cone was found.

In the city of Lufkin, a multi-stage memorial service will be beginning at the Spirit of America Garden at City Hall Park in Downtown Lufkin. The service will start at 1 p.m..

Nacogdoches will host their Columbia memorial beginning at 7:50 in the morning at the corner of Hospital and Fredonia streets, where one of the first pieces of shuttle debris was found that Saturday morning last February.

Finally, San Augustine will dedicate its command post memorial at 1pm at the San Augustine Civic and Tourism Center.