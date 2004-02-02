Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

First anniversary of Space Shuttle Columbia breakup

In memory of Space Shuttle Columbia thousands of flowers are placed at Johnson Space Center
In memory of Space Shuttle Columbia thousands of flowers are placed at Johnson Space Center
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2004 at 1:34 AM CST|Updated: Feb. 2, 2004 at 1:35 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KTRE) - For seven families, today is an especially tough day.

It's the first anniversary of the destruction of space shuttle "Columbia" during re-entry to earth's atmosphere.

All seven astronauts on board were killed, including Laurel Clark, a native of Racine, Wisconsin.

NASA workers at Houston's Johnson Space Center held a memorial Friday.

It was determined that insulation from the big center fuel tank struck and damaged the leading edge of the Shuttle's wing during launch.

NASA's three remaining space shuttles can't return to flight until a slew of safety improvements are made.

It's hoped that can happen by September but may slip into next year.

Fifteen of 29 safety recommendations must be in place before the program can fly again.

Copyright 2004 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Read

Source: Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page
Diboll police release name of suspect, victim in Friday fatal shooting
Graylan Spring
Second SFA student involved in crash has died
SFA logo
Police report: SFA students’ vehicle hit 18-wheeler crossing U.S. 59
Crumble Cookies is opening a new store in Lufkin.
Crumbl Cookies set to open Lufkin location
Newly appointed Sheriff Tom Selman address Angelina County commissioners
Angelina County commissioners appoint Constable Tom Selman as new sheriff

Latest News

Newly appointed Sheriff Tom Selman address Angelina County commissioners
Angelina County commissioners appoint Constable Tom Selman as new sheriff
Angelina College art exhibit showcases local African-American artists for Black History Month
Angelina College art exhibit showcases local African-American artists for Black History Month
Nacogdoches Co. approves purchase of 7 patrol units, 2 transfer units for sheriff’s office
Nacogdoches Co. approves purchase of 7 patrol units, 2 transfer units for sheriff’s office
A volunteer and client spend time making a paper lantern at the Alzheimer's Alliance of Smith...
Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County sees growth, in need of volunteers
Zachary Joseph Clark, 32, was arrested for DWI-3rd offense after the wreck, police say.
Police: Tyler man arrested after crashing through Jason’s Deli