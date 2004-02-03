Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Community turns out for event honoring Shuttle tragedy

Space Shuttle Columbia STS-107 crew onboard shuttle in flight (left to right): David Brown,...
Space Shuttle Columbia STS-107 crew onboard shuttle in flight (left to right): David Brown, Ilan Ramon, Rick Husband, Kalpana Chawla, William McCool, Michael Anderson and Laurel Clark
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2004 at 12:13 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - In Nacogdoches, many people turned out to honor the victims of the shuttle tragedy and the hundreds of people who helped in the recovery effort.

During the memorial, representatives from the Fredonia Corporation announced they're giving the corner of East Hospital and Fredonia Street as a memorial site.

"There's nothing about a memorial, there's nothing about a statue that will bring back the lives of the seven that were lost, but what we can do is make sure that we always remember," said Joe Max Green, the Fredonia Corporation president.

Memorial planners are not ready to announce who the artist will be, but say they're interviewing several accomplished people.

"We're all people who have won major competitions, so it will be someone of note that you will probably recognize. We chose to keep those things very private and very quiet. We wanted no other names out there until we recognized the people who paid the supreme price," said Dr. Nancy Speck.

The announcement of the selected artists could come as early as this week.

Most Read

Source: Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page
Diboll police release name of suspect, victim in Friday fatal shooting
Graylan Spring
Second SFA student involved in crash has died
SFA logo
Police report: SFA students’ vehicle hit 18-wheeler crossing U.S. 59
Crumble Cookies is opening a new store in Lufkin.
Crumbl Cookies set to open Lufkin location
Newly appointed Sheriff Tom Selman address Angelina County commissioners
Angelina County commissioners appoint Constable Tom Selman as new sheriff

Latest News

Newly appointed Sheriff Tom Selman address Angelina County commissioners
Angelina County commissioners appoint Constable Tom Selman as new sheriff
Angelina College art exhibit showcases local African-American artists for Black History Month
Angelina College art exhibit showcases local African-American artists for Black History Month
Nacogdoches Co. approves purchase of 7 patrol units, 2 transfer units for sheriff’s office
Nacogdoches Co. approves purchase of 7 patrol units, 2 transfer units for sheriff’s office
A volunteer and client spend time making a paper lantern at the Alzheimer's Alliance of Smith...
Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County sees growth, in need of volunteers
Zachary Joseph Clark, 32, was arrested for DWI-3rd offense after the wreck, police say.
Police: Tyler man arrested after crashing through Jason’s Deli