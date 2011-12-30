Longtime Nacogdoches librarian “turning the page” on career

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Thursday was business as usual for Nacogdoches Library director Anne Barker. The only difference -- the afternoon would feature a retirement reception for the librarian who first arrived in 1999.

After serving as director since 2005, Barker says she's ready to turn the page to a different chapter of her life.

"I'm very pleased with the fact that the public library here and across East Texas have been very involved with the community, particularly focusing on low literacy issues for adults and children and trying to help the community."

Over the years she introduced computers and laptops, public speakers and exhibits to the library. Web sites and databases were also expanded.

She came to the aid of evacuees after Hurricanes Katrina and Rita.

Barker is also looking forward to her first grandchild's birth this summer, spending more time with parents, traveling, and of course, reading.

