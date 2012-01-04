College students blamed for shortage of ADHD medication

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - The prescription drug Adderall is hard to come by. East Texas pharmacies, like others across the nation, are having a hard time keeping ample amounts of the medication on the shelves.

People taking brand-name drugs to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, or ADHD, may know this already. The shortage is blamed on the Drug Enforcement Agency limiting how much of the medications drug companies can produce.

One Nacogdoches pharmacist attributes the regulation to students abusing the drugs at the expense of young children who need it to focus.

"College students are using it to increase performance instead of to treat ADHD," said pharmacist Sandy Collier. "Some high school students as well, but you get right down to it the physicians are writing the prescriptions. So overall, there's a lot more prescriptions being written, like a huge percentage higher. 13 percent higher than the year before, I read."

Collier says right now the pharmacy where she works has maintained an adequate amount of ADHD drugs for their customers.

She's expecting several more months of shortages until 2012 supplies are assigned to pharmacies.

