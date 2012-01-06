Leadership change at Blood Center East Texas

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - There’s a changing of the guard at the Blood Center East Texas. Director Mary Francis Bradford is enjoying her first week of retirement. Bradford served as director for 15 years, watching the blood center support the increased services by local hospitals.

She says "thank you" to all the blood center's supporters -- saying it's all about serving the community. Bradford is leaving the center in the hands of Chris Baker. Something new is being tried -- Baker will manage both BCET and the Brazos Valley center in Bryan/ College Station.

Mary Francis Bradford, former director of Blood Center East Texas

"Everything is scheduled to be the same. The recruiters still be out here doing the setting up [and] the blood drives, doing exactly what they've been doing. There hasn't been any changes for that," said Chris Baker, Director of Regional Operations. "You shouldn't expect to see any changes in the day to day operations."

Baker encourages donors to continue their service to the Blood Center East Texas. He’s confident long-time and new volunteers will keep the East Texas blood supply healthy and plentiful.

Copyright 2012 KTRE. All rights reserved.