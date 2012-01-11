Hwy. 59 weigh station would pay for Angelina Co. road repairs

ANGELINA COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - A weigh station on Highway 59, one mile south of Diboll, is another step closer to opening.

Tuesday morning, Angelina County Commissioners signed an agreement with Sam Houston Electric Company to provide power to the project. The action allows the utility provider to run utility lines across the highway.

Commissioners approved the $700,000 weigh station last spring when land once used as a park became available.

Angelina County Judge Wes Suiter says the station will keep county roads in better shape and keep truck drivers honest.

Wes Suiter, Angelina County Judge

"It's kind of a win, win for both the state and the county. There's going to be revenue generated for the state, revenue generated for the county, and on top of that it will help alleviate some of these overweight trucks that are tearing up the road. In the last 20 years they've overlayed Highway 59 between Lufkin and Diboll probably eight times."

Construction has already begun on the project. County officials say it should be up and running around the beginning of April.

The station will be operated by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

