Funeral services set for longtime Nacogdoches Co. law officer

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Friends and family paid respects to a longtime Nacogdoches County law enforcement officer Tuesday night.

Visitation was held for Thomas Dan Stanaland, or "Buddy" to all he met.

He died Monday.

The former Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office chief deputy also served as a sheriff's detective, jail administrator and commander of the Deep East Texas Narcotics Task Force.

His service began in 1985 and continued until 2002.

Stanaland's funeral is Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. at Cason Monk-Metcalf Sunset Chapel in Nacogdoches.

Stanaland turned 73 in December.

