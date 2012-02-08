Lufkin man killed in Tuesday night shooting

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Lufkin Police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting that left one man dead.

Officers responded to a disturbance-in-progress call sometime around 10:00 p.m. at a house located at 1400 California Boulevard. Lufkin PD Lieutenant Ronnie Larue said dispatchers relayed to first responders that shots had been fired. Once inside the house, police found an man with an apparent gun shot wound. Larue said officers checked for a pulse, but the victim was unresponsive.

Emergency crews arrived a short time after police and transported the man by ambulance to Lufkin Memorial Hospital. The victim was later pronounced dead by Precinct One Justice of the Peace Billy Ball.

Crime scene tape cordoned-off California Boulevard directly in front of the home, along the adjacent property line, and the back side of the house along Bowers Street. Several members of the Lufkin Police Department Crime Scene Unit were inside the house for hours processing evidence. "Every resource we have available is out here trying to work on it," Larue said.

Investigators were seen inside the living room of the house taking photos and measurements using a tape measure. "They're in there processing, looking for any latent prints and trace evidence -- anything we can use to associate that evidence with a suspect." Larue said the Crime Scene Unit's work could last well into Wednesday morning.

Lufkin Police process evidence at the scene of the deadly shooting.

Larue said he could not confirm if there was a person of interest or a suspect in custody connected to the shooting. "We have no reason to believe the public should be concerned about a suspect."

Police are not sharing many more details about the deadly shooting, as the investigation is ongoing.

