Angelina Co West Nile cases holding at 3: spraying may begin in Dallas Co.

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Sixteen deaths statewide, and one North Texas county has declared a state of emergency. All from the West Nile Virus.

Aerial spraying could begin Thursday night in Dallas County, where more than 200 cases of the mosquito-carried illness have been reported.

Angelina County is the only in Deep East Texas with reported cases. Three people are confirmed, with several more pending.

Angelina County Health District Administrator Sharon Shaw said that's not an alarming number.

The Centers for Disease Control wants the public to take prevention seriously.

The CDC says this year's west Nile virus outbreak is the biggest since 2004, with hundreds of infections nationwide.

