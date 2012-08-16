East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Angelina Co West Nile cases holding at 3: spraying may begin in Dallas Co.

By Lane Luckie
Published: Aug. 15, 2012 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: Aug. 15, 2012 at 9:09 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Sixteen deaths statewide, and one North Texas county has declared a state of emergency. All from the West Nile Virus.

Aerial spraying could begin Thursday night in Dallas County, where more than 200 cases of the mosquito-carried illness have been reported.

Angelina County is the only in Deep East Texas with reported cases. Three people are confirmed, with several more pending.

Angelina County Health District Administrator Sharon Shaw said that's not an alarming number.

The Centers for Disease Control wants the public to take prevention seriously.

The CDC says this year's west Nile virus outbreak is the biggest since 2004, with hundreds of infections nationwide.

Copyright 2012 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Card skimmer found on pump number 3
Card skimmer found at diesel-only gas pump at Big’s Store in Lufkin
Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott makes a statement during a news conference, Monday, Nov. 4,...
Gov. Abbott issues executive order further banning vaccine mandates
Source: Lufkin Police Department Facebook page)
Lufkin Police Department warns of scam targeting Spanish-speaking community
Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell on Facebook Sunday provided an update on Christopher Ramirez...
Grimes County Sheriff provides update on Christopher Ramirez
Jones Lake
Majority of algae removed from Jones Lake in Lufkin

Latest News

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Tuesday’s Weather: Keep the umbrella handy today
Vast majority of healthcare workers in Waco vaccinated
Vast majority of healthcare workers in Waco vaccinated
In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, file photo, Barbie H. leads a protest against the six-week...
Justice Department again presses to halt Texas abortion law
Grimes County toddler missing for 4 days finally comes home
Grimes County toddler missing for 4 days finally comes home
William Davis Trial Day 10
WATCH: Alleged victim of William Davis testifies on condition after crash