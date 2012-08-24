Angelina Co. woman’s home gutted by fire day of her funeral

ANGELINA COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - Family members were at the funeral of an Angelina County woman when they learned her home was on fire, according to volunteer firefighters.

Thursday afternoon, crews from five area fire departments were battling the spread of fire at the home of Sarah Beck, who died earlier this week.

Flames from the house on the 4700 block of Highway 103 East threatened to spread to a heavily-wooded area adjacent to the single-story brick structure, surrounded by old cars and household items in the yard.

No one was inside when first responders arrived sometime before 3 p.m., according Fuller Springs VFD Chief Bobby Cranford.

Family at the scene said Beck's son, Mark, was living in the home.

Moffett VFD Chief Steve Lumbley said fire fighters had to knock down all of the exterior brick walls in order to get any water on the blaze. Inside, he said crews had to climb through piles of clothes, magazines, and books to maneuver. Boxes of collectible items and pallets were also stacked inside the home. Adding to the danger, Lubmley said propane bottles and gun shells stored in the home were exploding in the fire.

Crews from Moffett, Huntington, Ora, Fuller Springs, and Etoile fire departments were eventually able to extinguish the blaze. The home is a total loss, however they were able to save an old motor home parked alongside the house.

The Texas Department of Transportation shut down Highway 103 during the operation to allow fire crews better access to the staging area.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Copyright 2012 KTRE. All rights reserved.