Northbound U.S. 59 traffic blocked by San Jacinto Co. big rig crash

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - An overturned 18-wheeler has snarled morning commute and weekend travel along northbound U.S. Highway 59 through San Jacinto County, heading into Deep East Texas.

Early Friday, a northbound tractor trailer left the road north of Shepherd at Loop 494 and overturned, according to Texas Dept. of Public Safety Trooper David Hendry.

Both northbound lanes of U.S. 59 are shut down, however a southbound lane has been opened to allow northbound traffic to pass through the area.

A Haz-mat crew is en route to the scene to offload hazardous chemicals from the truck before it can be turned upright. Hendry said no chemicals were spilled in the wreck.

Information on the identity and condition of the driver were not immediately available.

The cleanup process could take several hours and traffic is expected to remain slow-moving until late morning.

TxDOT crews are on the scene with law enforcement to direct traffic.

