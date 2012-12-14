East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Northbound U.S. 59 traffic blocked by San Jacinto Co. big rig crash

By Lane Luckie
Published: Dec. 14, 2012 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: Dec. 14, 2012 at 1:47 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - An overturned 18-wheeler has snarled morning commute and weekend travel along northbound U.S. Highway 59 through San Jacinto County, heading into Deep East Texas.

Early Friday, a northbound tractor trailer left the road north of Shepherd at Loop 494 and overturned, according to Texas Dept. of Public Safety Trooper David Hendry.

Both northbound lanes of U.S. 59 are shut down, however a southbound lane has been opened to allow northbound traffic to pass through the area.

A Haz-mat crew is en route to the scene to offload hazardous chemicals from the truck before it can be turned upright. Hendry said no chemicals were spilled in the wreck.

Information on the identity and condition of the driver were not immediately available.

The cleanup process could take several hours and traffic is expected to remain slow-moving until late morning.

TxDOT crews are on the scene with law enforcement to direct traffic.

Copyright 2012 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Card skimmer found on pump number 3
Card skimmer found at diesel-only gas pump at Big’s Store in Lufkin
Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott makes a statement during a news conference, Monday, Nov. 4,...
Gov. Abbott issues executive order further banning vaccine mandates
Source: Lufkin Police Department Facebook page)
Lufkin Police Department warns of scam targeting Spanish-speaking community
Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell on Facebook Sunday provided an update on Christopher Ramirez...
Grimes County Sheriff provides update on Christopher Ramirez
Jones Lake
Majority of algae removed from Jones Lake in Lufkin

Latest News

KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Several wreckers were brought in to upright a tanker truck that rolled over on the Athens loop...
City of Athens reopening roads, letting residents go home after tanker truck overturns on loop
Roadwork for the week of Oct. 4
Jennifer Morris, 35, of Rust was pronounced dead at the scene, the report stated that she was...
Rusk woman killed in Cherokee County crash
Roadwork for the week of Sept. 27