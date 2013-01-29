Historians collecting Space Shuttle Columbia mementos

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Feb. 1, 2003, is a day East Texans who lived here at the time remember well. The disaster deeply impacted everyone living in the shuttle’s path. Historians are eager to hear your memories and collect any memorabilia you’re willing to share. A community collection day on Friday at City Hall will focus on stories, documents and photographs related to the explosion of the space Shuttle Columbia over East Texas. The East Texas Research Center at SFA and the Nacogdoches historic sites department have already begun compiling the data for free website access.

"We can do individual interviews with people who would like to share their stories with us," said Linda Reynolds, the director of the center. "And eventually we would like to put all those stories and line for everybody to hear. And talk of their experiences where they were that day or if they were a rescuer what they did, sharing photographs, maps or art work or anything of that nature." The community collection day is Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Nacogdoches City Council chambers.

Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rights reserved.