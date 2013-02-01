Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Sen. Cornyn pays tribute to the crew of the Space Shuttle Columbia

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2013 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: Jan. 31, 2013 at 9:37 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTRE) - U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, today issued the following statement in honor of tomorrow’s 10th anniversary of the Space Shuttle Columbia tragedy:

"We remember with gratitude the seven souls who were lost aboard the Space Shuttle Columbia, Cornyn said in a press release Thursday. "In pursuit of knowledge and the exploration of our universe, these brave individuals faced exceptional dangers and ultimately sacrificed their lives in the name of science and exploration. We must continue the noble work of the Columbia and her crew and remain a nation that is steadfastly committed to the exploration of that enormous expanse of unvisited territory - the next frontier."

Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page
Diboll police release name of suspect, victim in Friday fatal shooting
Graylan Spring
Second SFA student involved in crash has died
SFA logo
Police report: SFA students’ vehicle hit 18-wheeler crossing U.S. 59
Crumble Cookies is opening a new store in Lufkin.
Crumbl Cookies set to open Lufkin location
McAfoose died in the wreck, the school said. He was formerly a member of the SFA baseball team.
SFA says 1 student critically injured, 1 killed in wreck north of Corrigan

Latest News

They ask if you recognize these people or have any information on this crime, call 903-852-6761.
Brownsboro police trying to ID people shown on video allegedly committing laundry theft
City of Pasadena
Tornado damage reported in Pasadena
Zachary Joseph Clark, 32, was arrested for DWI-3rd offense after the wreck, police say.
Police: Tyler man arrested after crashing through Jason’s Deli
Jrmar Jefferson speaks with KLTV following his loss on Nov. 8, 2022.
Failed congressional candidate wants to run for mayor of Dallas
Newly appointed Sheriff Tom Selman address Angelina County commissioners
Angelina County commissioners appoint Constable Tom Selman as next sheriff