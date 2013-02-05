East Texas Now Business Break
Lufkin crews still working to repair water main break, cut gas line

By Lane Luckie
Published: Feb. 5, 2013 at 2:16 AM CST|Updated: Feb. 5, 2013 at 12:31 PM CST
LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - City of Lufkin crews are working to restore water to as much as half the city after a major water main break Monday night.

Around 8:00 p.m., city work crews were dispatched to the area of Loop 287 at Atkinson Drive, near Performance Truck. A break was reported in a major 16-inch water transmission line, according to assistant city manager Keith Wright. It's not known what caused the break.

The break was reported to a state-wide "locate" company, which identifies other underground utilities before any work can take place. Wright said the company did not arrive on scene until midnight Tuesday.

At that point, workers unintentionally hit a 2-inch gas line, which was improperly marked. City workers were still repairing the lines at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Wright said the City is still trying to determine how many residents are affected by the outages. He did not expect the number to be as widespread as first believed.

The broken water main also feeds a water tower, which may cause residents to experience low water pressure.

Areas affected include East Denman Avenue and all of South First Street to State Highway 103 East.

The outages are expected to be repaired by mid-morning, Wright said.

