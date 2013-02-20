Nacogdoches Co. deputies searching for burglary suspect

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s investigators have identified a suspect in a recent rash of burglaries.

Ethan Wingate is wanted in connection to several break-ins on Farm to Market 225 in the Alazan area of Nacogdoches County, according to a news release.

Ethan Wingate (Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies are asking for the public's help in tracking him down.

Wingate is last known to drive a silver or black Toyota four-door with Texas license plates DSZ 036. Investigators determined his license plate number from a 2012 traffic stop.

Authorities said he's known to frequent East Texas from Baytown to the Dallas area.

If you have any information on his whereabouts call the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office at (936) 560-7777 or (936) 559-2607.

Chief Deputy Stephen Godfrey said deputies have recovered a gooseneck trailer, three generators, a laptop and electronics.

