Two men killed in one-vehicle Nacogdoches Co. crash

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - Two men were pronounced dead at the scene of a one-vehicle accident Sunday evening in northern Nacogdoches County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 22-year-old Matthew Pickens of Houston was driving west on FM 1087, when he lost control around 7:55 p.m.

His 2003 Pontiac four-door veered off Camp Tonkawa Road, east of U.S. Highway 259, overturned and struck two trees.

Pickens and his passenger, 22-year-old Biko Benefield, of Texas City, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Both men were wearing seatbelts.

The preliminary DPS report indicated the roadway was dry at the time.

Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rights reserved.