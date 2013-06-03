East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Two men killed in one-vehicle Nacogdoches Co. crash

By Lane Luckie
Published: Jun. 3, 2013 at 2:49 AM CDT|Updated: Jun. 3, 2013 at 6:33 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - Two men were pronounced dead at the scene of a one-vehicle accident Sunday evening in northern Nacogdoches County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 22-year-old Matthew Pickens of Houston was driving west on FM 1087, when he lost control around 7:55 p.m.

His 2003 Pontiac four-door veered off Camp Tonkawa Road, east of U.S. Highway 259, overturned and struck two trees.

Pickens and his passenger, 22-year-old Biko Benefield, of Texas City, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Both men were wearing seatbelts.

The preliminary DPS report indicated the roadway was dry at the time.

Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Card skimmer found on pump number 3
Card skimmer found at diesel-only gas pump at Big’s Store in Lufkin
Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott makes a statement during a news conference, Monday, Nov. 4,...
Gov. Abbott issues executive order further banning vaccine mandates
Source: Lufkin Police Department Facebook page)
Lufkin Police Department warns of scam targeting Spanish-speaking community
Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell on Facebook Sunday provided an update on Christopher Ramirez...
Grimes County Sheriff provides update on Christopher Ramirez
Jones Lake
Majority of algae removed from Jones Lake in Lufkin

Latest News

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Tuesday’s Weather: Keep the umbrella handy today
Vast majority of healthcare workers in Waco vaccinated
Vast majority of healthcare workers in Waco vaccinated
In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, file photo, Barbie H. leads a protest against the six-week...
Justice Department again presses to halt Texas abortion law
Grimes County toddler missing for 4 days finally comes home
Grimes County toddler missing for 4 days finally comes home
William Davis Trial Day 10
WATCH: Alleged victim of William Davis testifies on condition after crash