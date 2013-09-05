Crews repair U.S. 59 train trestle near Lufkin

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - A portion of U.S. Highway 59 near Lufkin remains was closed Thursday morning as work crews made emergency repairs to an overhead train crossing.

Southbound traffic from Nacogdoches was diverted to FM 3439/Spence Street after an 18-wheeler's load damaged the railroad trestle Wednesday.

A truck hauling a load of heavy scrap metal struck the trestle, knocking a chunk off the concrete structure, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Southbound lanes opened around 10 a.m. Thursday, according to Kathi White, Texas Department of Transportation spokesperson.

Union Pacific employees worked overnight Wednesday to check the structural integrity of the railroad trestle and make repairs. Tests revealed more repairs were needed before it could re-open. The Railroad says the crossing is still safe for train traffic.

