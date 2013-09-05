East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Crews repair U.S. 59 train trestle near Lufkin

By Lane Luckie
Published: Sep. 5, 2013 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: Sep. 5, 2013 at 4:53 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - A portion of U.S. Highway 59 near Lufkin remains was closed Thursday morning as work crews made emergency repairs to an overhead train crossing.

Southbound traffic from Nacogdoches was diverted to FM 3439/Spence Street after an 18-wheeler's load damaged the railroad trestle Wednesday.

A truck hauling a load of heavy scrap metal struck the trestle, knocking a chunk off the concrete structure, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Southbound lanes opened around 10 a.m. Thursday, according to Kathi White, Texas Department of Transportation spokesperson.

Union Pacific employees worked overnight Wednesday to check the structural integrity of the railroad trestle and make repairs. Tests revealed more repairs were needed before it could re-open. The Railroad says the crossing is still safe for train traffic.

Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Card skimmer found on pump number 3
Card skimmer found at diesel-only gas pump at Big’s Store in Lufkin
Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott makes a statement during a news conference, Monday, Nov. 4,...
Gov. Abbott issues executive order further banning vaccine mandates
Source: Lufkin Police Department Facebook page)
Lufkin Police Department warns of scam targeting Spanish-speaking community
Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell on Facebook Sunday provided an update on Christopher Ramirez...
Grimes County Sheriff provides update on Christopher Ramirez
Jones Lake
Majority of algae removed from Jones Lake in Lufkin

Latest News

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Tuesday’s Weather: Keep the umbrella handy today
Vast majority of healthcare workers in Waco vaccinated
Vast majority of healthcare workers in Waco vaccinated
In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, file photo, Barbie H. leads a protest against the six-week...
Justice Department again presses to halt Texas abortion law
Grimes County toddler missing for 4 days finally comes home
Grimes County toddler missing for 4 days finally comes home
William Davis Trial Day 10
WATCH: Alleged victim of William Davis testifies on condition after crash