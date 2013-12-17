Judge finds Lufkin man guilty of robbing grandmother

Joshua Glawson (Source: Angelina County Jail)

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - A district judge has found a Lufkin man guilty of robbing his grandmother, along with two other charges, following a bench trial which ended Monday afternoon.

Judge Paul White will determine Joshua Paul Glawson’s punishment following a pre-sentence investigation, according to prosecuting attorney Katrina Carswell.

Glawson was arrested in October following a joint effort between the Angelina and San Augustine County Sheriff's offices.

According to the arrest affidavit for one of Glawson's outstanding warrants, a Hudson Police officer was dispatched out to a residence in the 200 block of Providence Road in response to a disturbance at approximately 10:40 p.m. on Sept. 8.

The victim, Glawson's 72-year-old grandmother, told the Hudson Police officer that her grandson had come into her bedroom, awakened her and demanded that she give him the keys to her vehicle. She also said Glawson ripped the chain from her ceiling fan and struck her on the right arm with it, causing a 6-inch gash, according to the affidavit.

The victim told the officer that she didn't think Glawson struck her with the chain on purpose.

When Glawson's grandmother told him he couldn't have the keys to the vehicle because it didn't have insurance, he allegedly took a hand gun from her safe, loaded it, and again demanded the keys to her vehicle, the affidavit stated. This time, Glawson told her he would damage personal items in her home, like her TVs, if she didn't give him the keys.

The grandmother finally relented "out of fear for her own personal safety and property." Once Glawson had the keys to the vehicle, he left.

Glawson's second outstanding arrest warrant stemmed from an incident that occurred on Sept. 26. According to the arrest affidavit, an ACSO deputy pulled a 1995 Chevy pickup over for defective equipment in the 100 block of SM Tucker.

Once the truck came to a complete stop, the driver bailed out and ran into a nearby wooded area. The deputy yelled for the man to stop several times, but the suspect, who was later identified as Glawson, refused and managed to evade arrest, according to the affidavit.

When the deputy made contact with the passenger in the vehicle, the man told him the driver was Joshua Glawson. The deputy knew that Glawson was wanted on two outstanding warrants, and positively identified him as the driver from a mug shot.

Glawson evaded arrest again after deputies tried to arrest him at his house. Glawson climbed out a back window and ran into the woods.

On Oct. 7, the Angelina County Sheriff's Office got information that Glawson was in San Augustine County. Maskunas got in touch with the sheriff's office there. He said San Augustine County Sheriff David Smith and Chief Deputy Gary Cunningham located Glawson's vehicle and followed him in unmarked cars. They made contact with the ACSO and asked if they had a patrol deputy available. One was, and he was dispatched to the southern part of Angelina County. The ACSO patrol deputy made the stop on Glawson's vehicle near the intersection of Highway 63 and Highway 147.

Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rights reserved.