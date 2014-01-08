Nacogdoches Co. man flown to burn unit after escaping house fire

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - An elderly Nacogdoches County man is hospitalized with burns after escaping a Tuesday evening house fire.

Around 5:10 p.m., fire crews were called to the 10200 block of County Road 817 near Gold Mine Hollow in the Cushing community. The house was fully engulfed by flames when Lilbert-Looneyville Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the scene.

The homeowner escaped the fire, but suffered second and third-degree burns over his body, according to firefighters. Nacogdoches County EMS treated the unidentified man until he was flown by helicopter to the LSU Hospital Burn Center in Shreveport, La. He's listed in critical condition.

First responders said the home is a total loss and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

