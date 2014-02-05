Scott Marcotte announces retirement as Lufkin Police Chief

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - After more than four years as the City of Lufkin’s Chief of Police, Scott Marcotte is retiring from the department.

According to the Lufkin Police Association, Marcotte's retirement will take effect on February 28.

In 2009, Chief Scott Marcotte was announced as and retiring Chief Larry Brazil's successor by City Manager Paul Parker.

Marcotte's professional career in Lufkin spans 25 years, beginning in 1988 as a patrol officer after graduating from Stephen F. Austin State University. Marcotte has also served as a D.A.R.E. officer, patrol supervisor and head of Criminal Investigations. He is a graduate of the FBI's National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

The 2009 announcement of the appointment of Scott Marcotte as Lufkin's Police Chief. Picture are: Mayor Jack Gorden, Chief Marcotte, retiring Chief Larry Brazil, and City Manager Paul Parker.

In 2009, he moved into his current role after eight years as Assistant Chief of Police. Marcotte succeeded Chief Larry Brazil, who served the force for 41 years.

Marcotte has two sons, Joshua and Jacob.

The Lufkin Police Association praised Marcotte after the retirement was announced Tuesday. "Chief Marcotte has always tried to provide both a positive and professional demeanor to citizens and employees alike. He has brought new ideas, innovations, guidance, leadership, and modernizations to the Lufkin Police Department during his tenure as Chief of Police. Chief Marcotte will be quick to tell you that these accomplishments were not his, but were the work of all the men and women of the Lufkin Police Department. Unwavering in his faith to his God, his family, and his Department, he exemplifies the courage and leadership of a true professional police officer."

The City is yet to announce details on a possible replacement.

Copyright 2014 KTRE. All rights reserved.