East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Scott Marcotte announces retirement as Lufkin Police Chief

By Lane Luckie
Published: Feb. 5, 2014 at 6:11 AM CST|Updated: Feb. 5, 2014 at 2:17 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - After more than four years as the City of Lufkin’s Chief of Police, Scott Marcotte is retiring from the department.

According to the Lufkin Police Association, Marcotte's retirement will take effect on February 28.

In 2009, Chief Scott Marcotte was announced as and retiring Chief Larry Brazil's successor by...
In 2009, Chief Scott Marcotte was announced as and retiring Chief Larry Brazil's successor by City Manager Paul Parker.

Marcotte's professional career in Lufkin spans 25 years, beginning in 1988 as a patrol officer after graduating from Stephen F. Austin State University. Marcotte has also served as a D.A.R.E. officer, patrol supervisor and head of Criminal Investigations. He is a graduate of the FBI's National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

The 2009 announcement of the appointment of Scott Marcotte as Lufkin's Police Chief. Picture...
The 2009 announcement of the appointment of Scott Marcotte as Lufkin's Police Chief. Picture are: Mayor Jack Gorden, Chief Marcotte, retiring Chief Larry Brazil, and City Manager Paul Parker.

In 2009, he moved into his current role after eight years as Assistant Chief of Police. Marcotte succeeded Chief Larry Brazil, who served the force for 41 years.

Marcotte has two sons, Joshua and Jacob.

The Lufkin Police Association praised Marcotte after the retirement was announced Tuesday. "Chief Marcotte has always tried to provide both a positive and professional demeanor to citizens and employees alike. He has brought new ideas, innovations, guidance, leadership, and modernizations to the Lufkin Police Department during his tenure as Chief of Police. Chief Marcotte will be quick to tell you that these accomplishments were not his, but were the work of all the men and women of the Lufkin Police Department. Unwavering in his faith to his God, his family, and his Department, he exemplifies the courage and leadership of a true professional police officer."

The City is yet to announce details on a possible replacement.

Copyright 2014 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Card skimmer found on pump number 3
Card skimmer found at diesel-only gas pump at Big’s Store in Lufkin
Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott makes a statement during a news conference, Monday, Nov. 4,...
Gov. Abbott issues executive order further banning vaccine mandates
Source: Lufkin Police Department Facebook page)
Lufkin Police Department warns of scam targeting Spanish-speaking community
Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell on Facebook Sunday provided an update on Christopher Ramirez...
Grimes County Sheriff provides update on Christopher Ramirez
Jones Lake
Majority of algae removed from Jones Lake in Lufkin

Latest News

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Tuesday’s Weather: Keep the umbrella handy today
Vast majority of healthcare workers in Waco vaccinated
Vast majority of healthcare workers in Waco vaccinated
In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, file photo, Barbie H. leads a protest against the six-week...
Justice Department again presses to halt Texas abortion law
Grimes County toddler missing for 4 days finally comes home
Grimes County toddler missing for 4 days finally comes home
William Davis Trial Day 10
WATCH: Alleged victim of William Davis testifies on condition after crash