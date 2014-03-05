East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Crews clear overturned 18-wheeler in Houston County

By Lane Luckie
Published: Mar. 5, 2014 at 10:51 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - Crews have reopened a portion of FM 230 in Houston County after an 18-wheeler overturned Tuesday night.

Around 9:30 p.m. Law enforcement shut down a stretch of road near the Eastham Unit, about 13 miles west of Trinity.

FM 230 was reopened by 3 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Information on the cause of the crash or the condition of the driver was not immediately available.

Copyright 2014 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Card skimmer found on pump number 3
Card skimmer found at diesel-only gas pump at Big’s Store in Lufkin
Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott makes a statement during a news conference, Monday, Nov. 4,...
Gov. Abbott issues executive order further banning vaccine mandates
Source: Lufkin Police Department Facebook page)
Lufkin Police Department warns of scam targeting Spanish-speaking community
Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell on Facebook Sunday provided an update on Christopher Ramirez...
Grimes County Sheriff provides update on Christopher Ramirez
Jones Lake
Majority of algae removed from Jones Lake in Lufkin

Latest News

KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Several wreckers were brought in to upright a tanker truck that rolled over on the Athens loop...
City of Athens reopening roads, letting residents go home after tanker truck overturns on loop
Roadwork for the week of Oct. 4
Jennifer Morris, 35, of Rust was pronounced dead at the scene, the report stated that she was...
Rusk woman killed in Cherokee County crash
Roadwork for the week of Sept. 27