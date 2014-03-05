Crews clear overturned 18-wheeler in Houston County

HOUSTON COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - Crews have reopened a portion of FM 230 in Houston County after an 18-wheeler overturned Tuesday night.

Around 9:30 p.m. Law enforcement shut down a stretch of road near the Eastham Unit, about 13 miles west of Trinity.

FM 230 was reopened by 3 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Information on the cause of the crash or the condition of the driver was not immediately available.

