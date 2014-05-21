East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

12-year-old boy drowns after father’s SUV drives off Hwy 59 south of Diboll

Texas Parks & Wildlife game wardens examine an SUV that crashed into the Neches River. (Source:...
Texas Parks & Wildlife game wardens examine an SUV that crashed into the Neches River. (Source: Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Lane Luckie and Gary Bass
Published: May. 20, 2014 at 10:00 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGELINA COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - A 12-year-old Santa Fe boy drowned early Tuesday morning after his father’s SUV went off of a U.S. Highway 59 bridge south of Diboll and wound up in the Neches River.

Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Esther Barger said she pronounced the boy, Chance Patterson, dead shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. Barger said Patterson would have turned 13 later this month.

Because the cause of death was obviously drowning, Barger said that she didn't order an autopsy.

Barger said that Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Rocky Thigpen told her the accident occurred at approximately 2:40 a.m. According to a DPS press release, a 2006 Hyundai driven by Thomas Allan Patterson, 62, of Santa Fe was traveling south on Highway 59 when it left the roadway and crashed into the Neches River.

Barger said the boy's 14-year-old sister, Sharon Elizabeth Patterson, was able to get their father out of the car, and both of them made it to shore safely. However, multiple attempts to save her little brother were unsuccessful.

The justice of the peace said that the girl climbed up to the roadway and flagged down a passing motorist, who took her to the Diboll Police Department. The girl and her father were taken to Lufkin's Memorial hospital for treatment.

DPS troopers diverted traffic around the crash site south of Diboll for hours Tuesday morning. The road has since reopened.

A wrecker pulled the vehicle from the Neches River sometime before 6 a.m. Texas Parks & Wildlife game wardens, Angelina County Sheriff's Office deputies, officers from the Diboll Police Department, and personnel from Lufkin Fire and EMS assisted in the investigation and the recovery of the vehicle, according to the press release.

Copyright 2014 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Card skimmer found on pump number 3
Card skimmer found at diesel-only gas pump at Big’s Store in Lufkin
Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott makes a statement during a news conference, Monday, Nov. 4,...
Gov. Abbott issues executive order further banning vaccine mandates
Source: Lufkin Police Department Facebook page)
Lufkin Police Department warns of scam targeting Spanish-speaking community
Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell on Facebook Sunday provided an update on Christopher Ramirez...
Grimes County Sheriff provides update on Christopher Ramirez
Jones Lake
Majority of algae removed from Jones Lake in Lufkin

Latest News

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Tuesday’s Weather: Keep the umbrella handy today
Vast majority of healthcare workers in Waco vaccinated
Vast majority of healthcare workers in Waco vaccinated
In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, file photo, Barbie H. leads a protest against the six-week...
Justice Department again presses to halt Texas abortion law
Grimes County toddler missing for 4 days finally comes home
Grimes County toddler missing for 4 days finally comes home
William Davis Trial Day 10
WATCH: Alleged victim of William Davis testifies on condition after crash