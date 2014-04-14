Police searching for vehicle that struck elderly E. Texas woman

TRINITY, TX (KTRE) - Law enforcement are searching for a possible suspect in a hit and run that left an elderly East Texas woman hospitalized.

Around 10:19 p.m. Sunday, Trinity Police were called to the Sonic restaurant on Highway 19. A southbound vehicle struck a 79-year-old woman, who was on foot, according to a news release. The driver left the scene of the accident and did not report the accident or attempt to help the woman, the release stated.

Paramedics treated the unidentified woman at the scene. She is listed in critical condition at a Tyler hospital.

Police do not have a description of the vehicle at this time. Investigators said they will review security camera video from businesses in the area to gather more details about the accident.

Anyone with information about the identity of the driver is asked to call the Trinity Police Department at (936) 594-2505.

Copyright 2014 KTRE. All rights reserved.