East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Coach Underwood breaks silence about decision to stay at SFA

By Lane Luckie
Published: May. 1, 2014 at 7:56 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Stephen F. Austin State University’s head basketball coach is breaking his silence about his decision to stay in East Texas.

Stephen F. Austin State University men's basketball coach Brad Underwood. (Photo source: KTRE...
Stephen F. Austin State University men's basketball coach Brad Underwood. (Photo source: KTRE staff)

Late Wednesday, Brad Underwood reached out to fans through social media to make his first public statement since the announcement he would return for a second season.

The 10:10 p.m. post on Twitter reads, "Thank you for all wonderful words of support. Means a lot to me and my family! Lumberjack Pride is the greatest. #AxeEm." About an hour later he continued those thoughts in a second tweet. "#DreamBig 2014! So proud to say I'm a LumberJack! The momentum is still growing SFA a school with swag."

(Photo source: Twitter)
(Photo source: Twitter)

National media, including CBS Sports, had previously reported that Underwood was expected to accept a head coaching position with the University of Southern Mississippi on Wednesday. ESPN earlier reported Underwood was at one point a top contender for the head coach job at Marshall University.

(Photo source: Twitter)
(Photo source: Twitter)

Wednesday afternoon, SFA Athletics director Robert Hill ended speculation by announcing Underwood indicated he would remain a Lumberjack. "I look forward to another exciting season with him leading our program, and we will continue to move forward with Coach Underwood and what should be a great basketball team."

Underwood’s stock soared after leading the Lumberjacks to the NCAA Tournament, ending his first season with a 32-3 record. The team’s “Cinderella” season included a perfect 18-0 record in the Southland Conference and the school’s first NCAA Tournament win over Virginia Commonwealth University.

In April, Underwood won the 2014 Joe B. Hall award, given to the nation's top first-year basketball coach.

Underwood's next order of business in Nacogdoches will be a series of summer basketball camps for elementary, middle, and high school students.

Copyright 2014 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Card skimmer found on pump number 3
Card skimmer found at diesel-only gas pump at Big’s Store in Lufkin
Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott makes a statement during a news conference, Monday, Nov. 4,...
Gov. Abbott issues executive order further banning vaccine mandates
Source: Lufkin Police Department Facebook page)
Lufkin Police Department warns of scam targeting Spanish-speaking community
Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell on Facebook Sunday provided an update on Christopher Ramirez...
Grimes County Sheriff provides update on Christopher Ramirez
Storm-related damage is seen at a school in Coweta, Oklahoma, on Sunday night.
Tornadoes cause damage in Oklahoma; storms rock central US

Latest News

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden speaks on his headset during the first half of an NFL...
Jon Gruden resigns as Raiders coach over offensive emails
Jeff Traylor introduced as the new UTSA football coach on Tuesday (Source: UTSA Athletics)
UTSA still unranked despite undefeated start
Clint rides in style
Baylor’s honorary equipment manager rides in style to first game in more than a year
Clint rides in style
BU's honorary equipment managers rides in style to 1st game in more than a year
Benson Kipruto, of Kenya, breaks the tape to win the 125th Boston Marathon on Monday, Oct. 11,...
Kenyans Kipruto, Kipyogei sweep in Boston Marathon return