Storms force Alto ISD to cancel school day

ALTO, TX (KTRE) - Severe weather is forcing Alto Independent School District to close school Tuesday.

School was at first delayed for two hours, due to power outages across Cherokee County, according to Alto ISD superintendent Kerry Birdwell. But around 8:15 a.m., Birdwell said school would be closed for the day.

Doppler radar estimates show the Alto area received between three and five inches of rain overnight.

Cherokee County remains under a Flash Flood Watch until 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

