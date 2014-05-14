East Texas Now Business Break
SFA to conduct campus shooter drill Wednesday

By Lane Luckie
Published: May. 14, 2014 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: May. 14, 2014 at 8:00 AM CDT
NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Law enforcement will rush to the Stephen F. Austin State University campus Wednesday afternoon as part of an emergency training drill.

The full-scale exercise will simulate an active shooter situation on the south side of campus, near Lumberjack Village. Between 1 and 5 p.m., the drill will test the preparedness of SFA to respond to an actual emergency, a University news release stated. Led by the SFA Police Department, Nacogdoches Police and fire departments, the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office and EMS will also participate.

Photo source: Stephen F. Austin State University
Photo source: Stephen F. Austin State University

In addition to the heavy presence of law enforcement on campus, the University said it will sound outdoor sirens and activate the 'JackAlert' system. "When each activation is made you will see and/or hear, DRILL DRILL. We will continue to update the Campus Alert website throughout the exercise as if this were an actual emergency event."

Anyone not taking part in the exercise is asked to avoid the southern part of campus.

For more information on the emergency drill, visit www.sfasu.edu or www.facebook.com/SFAPolice.

Copyright 2014 KTRE. All rights reserved.

