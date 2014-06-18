East Texas Now Business Break
E. Texas man killed while riding homemade three-wheeled motorcycle

By Lane Luckie
Published: Jun. 18, 2014 at 3:57 PM CDT
LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - An East Texas man was killed Tuesday night while riding a homemade three-wheeled style motorcycle in Lufkin.

71-year-old Brian Conard Patterson, of Trinity, was pronounced dead at 9:59 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 59 and Farm To Market road 3439, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety
Source: Texas Department of Public Safety

According to the accident report, Patterson was traveling south on U.S. 59 when he attempted to turn right on FM 3439, left the roadway, and rolled his motorcycle.

Patterson was ejected and later pronounced dead at the scene by Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Donnie Puckett. Patterson was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, according to the accident report.

The wreck is still under investigation.

