East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Hemphill woman killed in head-on collision near San Augustine

By Kerri Compton and Lane Luckie
Published: Sep. 16, 2014 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 22, 2016 at 10:00 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - An East Texas woman was killed in a two vehicle accident on Monday morning.

Maratte Edgar Pearson, 48, of Hemphill was traveling west in a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu on Highway 21 near San Augustine around 9:35 a.m., on Monday.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, she crossed the center line of the highway and struck a 2000 International electrical bucket truck driven by Mike Miles McCauley, 42, of San Augustine, head on.

Photo source: KTRE viewer
Photo source: KTRE viewer

Pearson was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:42 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Sheila Ponder. McCauley and a passenger in the truck with her were transported to San Augustine Memorial hospital with non-threatening injuries.

Photo source: KTRE viewer
Photo source: KTRE viewer

The crash is still under investigation, and no additional information is available at this time.

Copyright 2014 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Card skimmer found on pump number 3
Card skimmer found at diesel-only gas pump at Big’s Store in Lufkin
Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott makes a statement during a news conference, Monday, Nov. 4,...
Gov. Abbott issues executive order further banning vaccine mandates
Source: Lufkin Police Department Facebook page)
Lufkin Police Department warns of scam targeting Spanish-speaking community
Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell on Facebook Sunday provided an update on Christopher Ramirez...
Grimes County Sheriff provides update on Christopher Ramirez
Storm-related damage is seen at a school in Coweta, Oklahoma, on Sunday night.
Tornadoes cause damage in Oklahoma; storms rock central US

Latest News

Vast majority of healthcare workers in Waco vaccinated
Vast majority of healthcare workers in Waco vaccinated
In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, file photo, Barbie H. leads a protest against the six-week...
Justice Department again presses to halt Texas abortion law
Grimes County toddler missing for 4 days finally comes home
Grimes County toddler missing for 4 days finally comes home
William Davis Trial Day 10
WATCH: Alleged victim of William Davis testifies on condition after crash
Veteran Tiny Home Program
WATCH: New East Texas nonprofit organization aims to help homeless veterans