Hemphill woman killed in head-on collision near San Augustine

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - An East Texas woman was killed in a two vehicle accident on Monday morning.

Maratte Edgar Pearson, 48, of Hemphill was traveling west in a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu on Highway 21 near San Augustine around 9:35 a.m., on Monday.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, she crossed the center line of the highway and struck a 2000 International electrical bucket truck driven by Mike Miles McCauley, 42, of San Augustine, head on.

Pearson was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:42 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Sheila Ponder. McCauley and a passenger in the truck with her were transported to San Augustine Memorial hospital with non-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation, and no additional information is available at this time.

