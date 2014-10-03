East Texas Now Business Break
USGS: Minor earthquake detected in E. Texas overnight

By Lane Luckie
Published: Oct. 3, 2014 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: Oct. 3, 2014 at 11:08 AM CDT
Earthquake data via our StormTracker weather app for your mobile device.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - A minor earthquake rattled Shelby County late Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The magnitude 3.1 quake was recorded by USGS seismometers around 11:52 p.m.

The temblor's epicenter was detected nine miles east southeast of Center at a depth of 3.1 miles, according to a preliminary USGS report. There are no reports of damage or injuries at this time. A Center Police Department dispatcher said she had only received a few calls from residents who felt the tremor.

This is now the 15th recorded earthquake in a string of events beginning in May 2012.

RECENT EAST TEXAS EARTHQUAKE TIMELINE
•May 10, 2012 - (3.9) NW of Timpson
•May 17, 2012 - (4.8) ENE of Timpson
•May 20, 2012 - (2.7) SSW of Timpson
•May 26, 2012 - (2.5) SE of Timpson
•June 16, 2012 - (2.1) SSW of Timpson
•December 7, 2012 - (2.8) SW of Timpson
•December 22, 2012 - (2.6) SE of Timpson
•January 25, 2013 - (4.1) W of Timpson
•January 29, 2013 - (2.8) S of Timpson
•January 31, 2013 - (3.0) S of Timpson
•January 31, 2013 - (2.8) WNW of Timpson
•February 3, 2013 - (2.1) WNW of Center
•September 2, 2013 - (4.1) WNW of Timpson
•September 2, 2013 - (4.3) WNW of Timpson
•October 2, 2014 - (3.1) ESE of Center

Prior to the recent string of quakes, another series of moderate tremors hit Sabine County on April 23, 1964. According to the USGS, Hemphill was near the epicenter of the 4.4 magnitude earthquake. Aftershocks were reported in Pineland, Hemphill, and Milam. Cracked wallpaper and plaster were the only damage reported. More tremors, reaching 4.2 in magnitude, were reported in May, June, and August of that year.

In 1957, several shocks were reported at 4.7 in magnitude in the Gladewater area.

You can receive instant alerts about earthquakes in East Texas by downloading our StormTracker Weather app, free for iPhone, Android, and iPad. For existing users, check the "Earthquake" selection in the settings tab.

