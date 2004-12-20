Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Shuttle memorial designers in Nacogdoches searching for ideas

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2004 at 2:29 AM CST
NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Designers for the Nacogdoches Space Shuttle Columbia Memorial were on hand Sunday for a reception.

The designers are gathering ideas for the look of the memorial. Their firm, KBAS, deals with numerous memorials, including the Pentagon Memorial for the September 11th attacks.

One of the designers we spoke with says they want the memorial to honor not only the astronauts, but the spirit of space exploration.

Julie Beckman, a concept designer said, "we want this place to really evoke imagination and be a cultural, kinda give back to the community that came together during this tragedy."

Beckman says the actual artist’s rendition of the memorial will not be available until sometime in March.

