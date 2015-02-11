East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Crockett man accused of shooting at couple and baby out on bond

By Lane Luckie
Published: Feb. 11, 2015 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: Feb. 11, 2015 at 7:33 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROCKETT, TX (KTRE) - A Houston County man faces an attempted capital murder charge after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Crockett.

Around 3:46 p.m., Crockett Police responded to a shots-fired call near Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Wm. Batts Street.

According to officers, a man and a woman told them Ylanz Demarcus Delane, 20, had fired several gunshots at them in a park. The woman was holding a nine-month-old in her arms at the time.

The victims said Delane, also known as Ylanz Baker, pointed a handgun at them and opened fire in their direction. The couple and the infant were unharmed. Several shell casing were recovered from the area as well as other evidence, according to Crockett Police. Later that evening, the suspect's blue sedan was later near Cedar Circle, where officers obtained a search warrant to search the vehicle and collect fingerprints and DNA evidence.

Crockett Police officers arrested Delane around 10:30 p.m. and was charged with attempted capital murder, a first-degree felony. He was booked into the Houston County Jail. He later posted a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2015 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Hunting dogs can be used for certain game in the state of Texas but officials say conflicts can...
Officials discuss hunting with dogs and landowners’ rights
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Monday to prohibit any entity, including...
Texas governor orders ban on private company vaccine mandates
An Indiana family is accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots...
Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots
In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, file photo, Barbie H. leads a protest against the six-week...
Justice Department again presses to halt Texas abortion law

Latest News

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Wednesday’s Weather: Cloudy with a few showers today
These “risky behaviors” include things like eating indoors at restaurants or bars, family...
TAMU study: 60% of Americans engaged in “risky behavior” before COVID vaccines were available
William Davis trial day 11
MURDER TRIAL DAY 11: Pulmonologist testifies on manner of patient deaths
FCA Night of Faith 2019
Fields of Faith events set around East Texas Wednesday Night
East Texas Gas Producers Association hosted a meeting on Tuesday at Panola College in Carthage.
East Texas Gas Producers Association gets cybersecurity tips from U.S. Secret Service agent