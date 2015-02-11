Crockett man accused of shooting at couple and baby out on bond

CROCKETT, TX (KTRE) - A Houston County man faces an attempted capital murder charge after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Crockett.

Around 3:46 p.m., Crockett Police responded to a shots-fired call near Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Wm. Batts Street.

According to officers, a man and a woman told them Ylanz Demarcus Delane, 20, had fired several gunshots at them in a park. The woman was holding a nine-month-old in her arms at the time.

The victims said Delane, also known as Ylanz Baker, pointed a handgun at them and opened fire in their direction. The couple and the infant were unharmed. Several shell casing were recovered from the area as well as other evidence, according to Crockett Police. Later that evening, the suspect's blue sedan was later near Cedar Circle, where officers obtained a search warrant to search the vehicle and collect fingerprints and DNA evidence.

Crockett Police officers arrested Delane around 10:30 p.m. and was charged with attempted capital murder, a first-degree felony. He was booked into the Houston County Jail. He later posted a $50,000 bond.

