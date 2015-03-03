East Texas Now Business Break
2 wrecks clog traffic on US 59 between Nacogdoches, Lufkin

By Lane Luckie
Published: Mar. 3, 2015 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 3, 2015 at 2:57 PM CST
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - Highway crews have cleared two wrecks which stalled traffic on U.S. 59 between Lufkin and Nacogdoches.

First, traffic was being diverted around an overturned big rig on U.S. Highway 59, north of Lufkin.

The accident was first reported around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday just north of FM 2021 in the Redland construction area, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Motorists were being directed to use FM 2021.

A second wreck on the southbound side on the Angelina River Bridge involving five vehicles caused another delay, according to DPS dispatch.

"Drivers should slow down in the area and be alert. A dense fog is sitting over the East Texas area making driving even more dangerous," Oaks said.

